(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska rolled, Creighton outlasted Drake and Northwest Missouri State and K-State both lost in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa (8-3, 2-0): No. 16 Iowa rolled to an 87-64 win over Minnesota (5-5, 1-1). Caitlin Clark dominated with 32 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, and Monika Czinano posted 22 points and five boards. McKenna Warnock pitched in 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton (8-1) & Drake (5-3): No. 18 Creighton used a 28-15 fourth period to outlast Drake, 75-71. Morgan Maly scored 24 points and had six rebounds while Emma Ronsiek had 19 points. Lauren Jensen added 13 points, and Rachael Saunders finished with 11. Drake’s Maggie Bair had a big game with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Grace Berg pitched in 13 points.
Nebraska (8-3): Nebraska rolled to a 71-46 win over Samford (4-8), using a 56-point second half to claim their fifth win in five tries at home. Alexis Markowski scored 16 points with 15 rebounds while Allison Weidner added 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Jaz Shelley hit for 15 points of her own, and Kendall Moriarty posted 11 points off the bench.
Northwest Missouri State (4-4, 0-3): Northwest dropped a 77-51 MIAA meeting with Nebraska-Kearney (10-2, 3-1). Molly Hartnett had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats in the defeat.
Kansas State (9-2): No. 24 Kansas State dropped an 82-78 battle with South Dakota State (6-4). Gabby Gregory had a big game with 31 points and six rebounds for K-State while Maryville alum Serena Sundell added 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.