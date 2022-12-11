(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha, Missouri and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa State (7-2): Iowa State rolled Jacksonville (5-3), 84-50, behind 22 points from Ashley Joens, who also had 10 rebounds and three assists. Stephanie Soares added 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Omaha (5-5): Akili Felici scored 17 points and six rebounds, and Jaylen Townsend added 15 points and four rebounds for Omaha in an 84-34 win over College of St. Mary. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave pitched in 12 points with six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Northwest Missouri State (4-5, 0-4): The Bearcats dropped a 67-52 MIAA meeting with Fort Hays State (8-3, 4-0). Molly Hartnett led Northwest with 14 points. Creston alum Kelsey Fields pitched in nine points and six rebounds.
Missouri (11-1): Missouri was a 74-61 winner over Jackson State (2-5). Hayley Frank scored 21 points to lead the Tigers in the win. Lauren Hansen added 13 points and four steals, and Ashton Judd posted 12 points and four steals.
Kansas City (3-7): Kansas City lost, 72-43, to Wyoming (6-3). Sanaa’ St. Andre was the only player for the Roos in double figures with 19 points.
Kansas (9-0): Kansas remained unbeaten with a 72-52 win over Wichita State (8-2). Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin had 16 points each while Chandler Prater put in 10 for the Jayhawks. Taiyanna Jackson also had a strong game with seven points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.