(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to 10-0, Omaha nabbed a win and K-State was a winner in regional college women’s basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (7-1, 3-0): Northwest Missouri State kept rolling with a 56-43 win over Lincoln (4-5, 0-3). Mallory McConkey had 17 points, Molly Hartnett added 14 and Peyton Kelderman put in 10 for the Bearcats.
Nebraska (10-0): Jaz Shelley finished with 17 points and Alexis Markowski added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Nebraska in a 78-50 win over Indiana State (3-6). Sam Haiby pitched in 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Omaha (4-5): Mariah Murdie led Omaha with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and the Mavericks won 48-41 over Northern Colorado.
Kansas State (9-2): Ayoka Lee had a big night with 38 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks, and Kansas State won 79-73 over South Dakota State (3-7). Maryville alum Serena Sundell had another strong game with 16 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals.