(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a thriller over Northern Iowa, Creighton and UMKC held on for wins and Missouri and Kansas both rolled in women's college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (10-1) & Northern Iowa (6-3): Iowa State held off their in-state foe for a 70-69 win. Lexi Donarski led the Cyclones with 19 points and eight rebounds, Morgan Kane had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards and Ashley Joens recorded 12 points and eight boards while Emily Ryan handed nine assists.
UNI’s Kam Finley recorded 28 points off six three-pointers. Grace Boffeli posted 10 points and snagged eight rebounds, and Emerson Green came off the bench for 15.
Creighton (6-2): Carly Bachelor’s 23 points led Creighton to a 69-62 win over Arizona State. Emma Ronsiek added 17 points in the win while Molly Mogenson dropped 10 points off the bench. Tatum Rembao handed out a team-high seven assists.
Drake (7-2): Drake had little trouble with Northern Illinois in a 96-44 win. Six Bulldogs cracked double figures: Anna Miller (18 points, 5 rebounds), Megan Meyer (16 points), Maggie Bair (12 points, 5 rebounds), Grace Berg (10 points, 7 rebounds), Katie Dinnebier (10 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds) and Courtney Becker (10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists).
Missouri (9-2): Aijha Blackwell’s 20-point, 20-rebound day led the Tigers to a 69-55 win over Alabama A&M. Hayley Frank added 17 points and six boards in the win
Kansas (8-1): Kansas moved to 8-1 with a 80-65 win over Santa Clara. Ionna Chatzileonti led them with 15 points, Chandler Prater had 14 points and Taiyanna Jackson had 13 points and seven boards. Aniya Thomas scored 11 and Zakiyah Franklin handed out a team-high seven assists.
UMKC (9-1): The Roos edged Tennessee State, 74-70, behind 18 points and 12 rebounds from Brooklyn McDavid. McDavid was one of four double-digit scorers, along with Mandy Willems (15 points), Naomie Alnatas (13 points), and Paige Bradford (13 points and 9 rebounds).