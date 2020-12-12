(KMAland) -- Iowa State, UNI and UMKC were winners, K-State beat Omaha and Iowa lost in Big Ten play on Saturday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Iowa State (3-3): Lexi Donarski puled in 25 points with seven rebounds, and Ashley Joens finished with 24 points and 10 boards for the Cyclones in an 85-64 win over North Dakota State (3-1).
Iowa (4-1, 1-1): Iowa dropped an 86-82 Big Ten Conference battle with Michigan State (4-0, 2-0). Caitlin Clark had another big game for the Hawkeyes with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and Monika Czinano added 24 points and six rebounds.
Omaha (1-3) & Kansas State (4-2): Ayoka Lee scored 21 points for Kansas State in a 66-59 win over Omaha. Christianna Carr added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Omaha’s Ella Ogier had 18 points while Mariah Murdie and Josie Filer finished with 11 apiece.
Northern Iowa (3-2): Karli Rucker had 18 points to send Northern Iowa to a 65-48 win over No. 23 South Dakota State (3-2). Megan Maahs added 10 points, and Cynthia Wolf finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
UMKC (2-1): UMKC took down SIU Edwardsville (2-2) by an 89-81 final. Naomie Alnatas had 23 points for the Roos while Paige Bradford posted 19, Sanaa’ St. Andre pitched in 16, Emily Ivory had 11 and RaVon Nero finished with 10.
WOMEN'S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/12)
