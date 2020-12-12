NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, UNI and UMKC were winners, K-State beat Omaha and Iowa lost in Big Ten play on Saturday in regional women’s college basketball action.

Iowa State (3-3): Lexi Donarski puled in 25 points with seven rebounds, and Ashley Joens finished with 24 points and 10 boards for the Cyclones in an 85-64 win over North Dakota State (3-1).

Iowa (4-1, 1-1): Iowa dropped an 86-82 Big Ten Conference battle with Michigan State (4-0, 2-0). Caitlin Clark had another big game for the Hawkeyes with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and Monika Czinano added 24 points and six rebounds.

Omaha (1-3) & Kansas State (4-2): Ayoka Lee scored 21 points for Kansas State in a 66-59 win over Omaha. Christianna Carr added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Omaha’s Ella Ogier had 18 points while Mariah Murdie and Josie Filer finished with 11 apiece.

Northern Iowa (3-2): Karli Rucker had 18 points to send Northern Iowa to a 65-48 win over No. 23 South Dakota State (3-2). Megan Maahs added 10 points, and Cynthia Wolf finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

UMKC (2-1): UMKC took down SIU Edwardsville (2-2) by an 89-81 final. Naomie Alnatas had 23 points for the Roos while Paige Bradford posted 19, Sanaa’ St. Andre pitched in 16, Emily Ivory had 11 and RaVon Nero finished with 10.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/12) 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 85 North Dakota State 64

Kansas Staste 66 Omaha 59

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 86 Iowa 82 

Big East Conference 

UConn 79 UMass Lowell 23

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 65 South Dakota State 48

Valparaiso 75 Western Michigan 51

Southern Illinois 72 Austin Peay 54

Southeastern Conference 

Ole Miss 86 Mississippi Valley State 46

Summit League 

Kansas State 66 Omaha 59

UMKC 89 SIU Edwardsville 81

Northern Iowa 65 South Dakota State 48

Iowa State 85 North Dakota State 64

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.