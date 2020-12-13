(KMAland) -- Former Glidden-Ralston standout Julia Fleecs was back in action on Sunday in women’s college basketball action.
Wisconsin 80 North Dakota 60
Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had nine points and 11 rebounds for North Dakota (0-4) in the loss.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/13)
Big 12 Conference
TCU 83 Middle Tennessee State 77
Oklahoma 52 Texas State 40
Tulsa 69 Oklahoma State 62
West Virginia 85 James Madison 54
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 79 Bowling Green 73
Big East Conference
DePaul 76 Loyola Chicago 67
Villanova 48 Drexel 46
Albany 71 Seton Hall 66
Xavier 70 Wofford 64
UMass 63 St. John’s 61
Marquette 64 Belmont 61
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 85 Western Illinois 55
Bradley 79 Northern Illinois 71
Southern Illinois 67 Southeast Missouri State 51
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 88 Samford 54
Texas A&M 77 Abilene Christian 59
Arkansas 105 Central Arkansas 58
Alabama 78 Mercer 61
Vanderbilt 80 Chattanooga 78
Auburn 74 South Alabama 66
Summit League
Colorado State 85 Denver 62
