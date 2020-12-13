Julia Fleecs
Photo: North Dakota Athletics

(KMAland) -- Former Glidden-Ralston standout Julia Fleecs was back in action on Sunday in women’s college basketball action.

Wisconsin 80 North Dakota 60 

Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had nine points and 11 rebounds for North Dakota (0-4) in the loss.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/13)

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 83 Middle Tennessee State 77

Oklahoma 52 Texas State 40

Tulsa 69 Oklahoma State 62

West Virginia 85 James Madison 54

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 79 Bowling Green 73

Big East Conference 

DePaul 76 Loyola Chicago 67

Villanova 48 Drexel 46

Albany 71 Seton Hall 66

Xavier 70 Wofford 64

UMass 63 St. John’s 61

Marquette 64 Belmont 61

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 85 Western Illinois 55

Bradley 79 Northern Illinois 71

Southern Illinois 67 Southeast Missouri State 51

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 88 Samford 54

Texas A&M 77 Abilene Christian 59

Arkansas 105 Central Arkansas 58

Alabama 78 Mercer 61

Vanderbilt 80 Chattanooga 78

Auburn 74 South Alabama 66

Summit League 

Colorado State 85 Denver 62

