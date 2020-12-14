(KMAland) -- Creighton beat Nebraska, K-State took down UMKC and Missouri lost to Missouri State in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday.
Creighton (2-3) & Nebraska (3-1): Creighton handled Nebraska in a 78-62 win. Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao had 18 points each, and Rachael Saunders added 13 for Creighton in the win. Sam Haiby topped Nebraska with 18 points and eight rebounds while Kate Cain had 15 points and Annika Stewart finished with 10.
Kansas State (5-2) & UMKC (2-2): Kansas State used a big second half to beat UMKC, 74-57. Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 31 points and 14 rebounds while Emilee Ebert added 12 points. Naomie Alnatas had 15 points, Emily Ivory pitched in 11 and Sanaa’ St. Andre finished with 10 for the Roos.
Missouri (1-1): Missouri dropped a 72-58 game to No. 20 Missouri State. LaDazhia Williams led three Missouri players in double figures with 15 points and eight rebounds. Hayley Frank added 12 and seven, and Aijha Blackwell finished with 10 and six.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 74 UMKC 57
Baylor 91 Texas Tech 45
Big Ten Conference
Creighton 78 Nebraska 62
Maryland 91 Rutgers 87
Northwestern 80 Minnesota 51
Big East Conference
Creighton 78 Nebraska 62
Xavier 72 Indiana State 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Xavier 72 Indiana State 65
Missouri State 72 Missouri 58
Southeastern Conference
Missouri State 72 Missouri 58
Florida 84 Tarleton 52
LSU 62 Louisiana 57
Mississippi State 103 Troy 76
Summit League
Kansas State 74 UMKC 57
Oral Roberts 71 Rogers State 60