(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Northern Iowa while Drake lost to South Dakota State in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (4-3) & Northern Iowa (3-3): Iowa State pushed past Northern Iowa for a 67-1 victory. Lexi Donarski had 19 points and five rebounds, and Kristin Scott added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones. Kylie Feuerbach posted 13 points of her own in the win. Karli Rucker and Cynthia Wolf scored 12 points each for UNI while Bre Gunnels added 11.
Drake (2-3): Drake dropped an 87-73 battle with South Dakota State (4-2). Grace Berg had 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs in the loss. Maddie Monahan added 20 points, and Maggie Bair pitched in 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/15)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 67 Northern Iowa 61
Oklahoma State 66 Oklahoma 53
Big East Conference
UConn 92 Seton Hall 65
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota State 87 Drake 63
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 99 Sam Houston State 69
Ole Miss 89 Jackson State 65
Summit League
South Dakota State 87 Drake 73
New Mexico State 81 Denver 72