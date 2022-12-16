Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas remained unbeaten while Omaha took a loss to Northern Colorado in regional women’s college basketball on Friday.

Omaha (5-6): Omaha took a 67-45 loss to Northern Colorado (7-2). Elena Pilakouta scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Mavericks in the loss. 

Kansas (9-0): Kansas kept their undefeated streak alive with an 81-62 win over Tulsa (7-2). Zakiyah Franklin had 26 points and five rebounds to lead the Jayhawks. Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points, and Chandler Prater and Ioanna Chatzileonti posted 13 points and 12 boards. 

