(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled to a win in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Missouri (2-1): Aijha Blackwell had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Missouri in an 84-45 win over New Orleans (1-3). LaDazhia Williams added 14 points and Lauren Hansen scored 12 points off the bench for the Tigers.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/16))
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 86 Southern 52
Big East Conference
DePaul 86 Kentucky 82
Valparaiso 88 Xavier 83
Marquette 66 St. John’s 62
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 84 Oakland City 52
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 84 New Orleans 45
Alabama 86 Nicholls 46
Stephen F. Austin 67 Auburn 54
Summit League
North Dakota State 74 North Dakota 67 — OT