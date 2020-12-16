Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled to a win in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Missouri (2-1): Aijha Blackwell had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Missouri in an 84-45 win over New Orleans (1-3). LaDazhia Williams added 14 points and Lauren Hansen scored 12 points off the bench for the Tigers.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/16)) 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 86 Southern 52

Big East Conference 

DePaul 86 Kentucky 82

Valparaiso 88 Xavier 83

Marquette 66 St. John’s 62

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 88 Xavier 83

Evansville 84 Oakland City 52

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 84 New Orleans 45

DePaul 86 Kentucky 82

Alabama 86 Nicholls 46

Stephen F. Austin 67 Auburn 54

Summit League 

North Dakota State 74 North Dakota 67 — OT

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.