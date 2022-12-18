(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northwest Missouri State lost in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Creighton (8-2): No. 16 Creighton lost to No. 21 Arkansas (13-0), 83-75. Morgan Maly scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen had 13 points each. Jayme Horan tallied 11 points of her own for the Jays.
Northwest Missouri State (5-6, 0-5): Northwest Missouri State dropped another MIAA contest with Emporia State (8-1, 4-0), 64-56. Peyton Kelderman had 15 points for the Bearcats in the loss.