(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha and UMKC all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Creighton (2-4, 1-1): Creighton lost an 80-47 Big East Conference game with No. 3 UConn (3-0, 2-0). Emma Ronsiek led the Jays with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Omaha (1-4): Omaha lost a 69-38 rout to Illinois State (3-0). The Mavericks were led by Ella Ogier’s seven points.
UMKC (3-3): UMKC dropped a 79-68 game with Southern Illinois (3-1). Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 19 points while Jonaie Johnson had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Tennessee 66 Indiana 58
Northwestern 70 Purdue 54
Big East Conference
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota 84 Bradley 68
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 103 Temple 41
Vanderbilt 90 VCU 81
Georgia 85 Georgia State 51
Auburn 94 North Florida 81
Summit League
