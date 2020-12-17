NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha and UMKC all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday. 

Creighton (2-4, 1-1): Creighton lost an 80-47 Big East Conference game with No. 3 UConn (3-0, 2-0). Emma Ronsiek led the Jays with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

Omaha (1-4): Omaha lost a 69-38 rout to Illinois State (3-0). The Mavericks were led by Ella Ogier’s seven points.

UMKC (3-3): UMKC dropped a 79-68 game with Southern Illinois (3-1). Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 19 points while Jonaie Johnson had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference

Tennessee 66 Indiana 58

Northwestern 70 Purdue 54

Big East Conference 

UConn 80 Creighton 47

Missouri Valley Conference 

South Dakota 84 Bradley 68

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 103 Temple 41

Vanderbilt 90 VCU 81

Georgia 85 Georgia State 51

Auburn 94 North Florida 81

Summit League  

