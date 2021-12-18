(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and K-State got strong performances in wins from Caitlin Clark, Karli Rucker and Ayoka Lee in regional women’s college basketball Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (9-2, 4-1): The Bearcats edged past Missouri Western (9-1, 4-1) for a 49-46 win. Peyton Kelderman had a team-high nine points while Jayna Green added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the win.
Iowa (6-2): Caitlin Clark had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Iowa took a 69-61 win over UCF (8-2). Monika Czinano pitched in 19 points and five rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Northern Iowa (7-3): Northern Iowa nabbed a 75-64 win over Idaho (1-9). Karli Rucker led the way for the Panthers with 21 points and five assists. Bre Gunnels added 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Grace Boffelli pitched in nine points with 19 boards. Emerson Green tallied 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Kam Finley posted 10 points.
Kansas State (10-2): Kansas State was a 68-56 winner over Oregon (6-4). Ayoka Lee had a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double with four blocks to lead the Wildcats. Brynlee Glenn and Emilee Ebert had 15 points each while Maryville alum Serena Sundell pitched in seven points and eight assists.