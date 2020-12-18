(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled to a win over K-State while Drake lost at Texas on Friday evening in women’s regional college basketball action.
Iowa State (5-3, 2-0) & Kansas State (5-3, 0-1): Ashley Joens scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Iowa State in a 91-69 win over Kansas State. Kristin Scott and Kylie Feuerbach added 17 points each, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw chipped 14 and Lexi Donarski scored 11. Ayoka Lee led K-State with 20 points.
Drake (2-4): Drake lost a 101-80 battle with No. 22 Texas (5-1). Maddie Monahan led Drake with 28 points while Kierra Collier scored 18 and Allie Wooldridge pitched in 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/18)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 91 Kansas State 69
Oklahoma State 78 West Virginia 73
Baylor 136 Northwestern State 43
Texas 101 Drake 80
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 94 Hampton 45
Michigan State 79 Central Michigan 70
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 104 Quincy 53
Loyola Chicago 80 Purdue Northwest 61
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 79 Southern 55
Summit League
Colorado State 79 Denver 61