(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a nationally-rated battle, Iowa held off Northern Iowa, Kansas State grabbed another dub and Nebraska rolled on Sunday.
Iowa State (8-2): The No. 14 Cyclones beat No. 25 Villanova (9-3) 74-62. All five Iowa State starters reached double figures. Ashley Joens (17 points, 10 rebounds, Stephanie Soares (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Emily Ryan (16 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles. Ryan fell one rebound shy of a triple-double. Denae Fritz and Lexi Donarski had 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Iowa (9-3) & Northern Iowa (5-4): The Hawkeyes were an 88-74 victor. Caitlin Clark dropped 26 points, eight rebounds and seven steals while Monika Czinano had 22 points and six rebounds. Grace Boffeli led UNI with 16 points and seven rebounds while Maya McDermott (15 points), Emerson Green (11 points) and Kam Finley (10 points) also reached double figures.
Nebraska (9-3): Alexis Markowski posted 22 points and 10 rebounds in the Huskers' 66-39 win over Wyoming (6-4). Allison Weidner accounted for 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jaz Shelley and Maggie Mendelson posted seven points apiece.
Missouri (11-2): Illinois (10-2) won 76-66. Hayley Frank had 18 points and five rebounds while Lauren Hansen added 17 points and three assists. Sara-Rose Smith came off the bench for 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Kansas State (10-2): The Wildcats held off Northern Colorado (7-3) for a 69-57 win. Gabby Gregory had 20 points and nine rebounds while Brylee Glenn accounted for 17 points and six steals. Maryville alum Serena Sundell poured in 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Jaelyn Glenn added 10 points.