(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Creighton were all winners while Northern Iowa lost at the Maui Jim Maui Classic on Sunday in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa State (11-1): Iowa State rolled to a 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M (2-8). Lexi Donarski led the way with 26 points on six 3-pointers while Ashley Joens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Aubrey Joens finished with 18 and eight. Emily Ryan pitched in 12 points and 15 assists, and Nyamer Diew came off the bench to score 12 points.
Nebraska (11-0) & Drake (7-3): Nebraska stayed unbeaten with an 89-68 win over Drake. Ashley Scoggin had 16 points to lead five players in double figures. Sam Haiby added 15 points with four assists while Alexis Markowski had 15 points and 10 boards of her own. Annika Stewart and Allison Weidner pitched in 10 points each.
Drake got 16 points from Makenzie Meyer in the loss. Maggie Bair added 14 and Grace Berg pitched in 11 with six assists. Anna Miller also had 10 points off the bench.
Creighton (7-3, 3-0): Lauren Jensen had 19 points to lead Creighton in a 71-56 win over Providence (6-6, 1-2). Carly Bachelor added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Morgan Maly posted 11 points in the win.
Northern Iowa (7-4): Northern Iowa lost a 70-59 matchup with Oregon State (7-3) at the Maui Jim Maui Classic. Karli Rucker had 17 points while Cam Finley added 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.