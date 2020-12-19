NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled while Creighton lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Creighton (2-5, 1-2): Temi Carda had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for Creighton in a 73-68 loss to Villanova (7-0, 2-0). Tatum Rembao added 10 points and five assists.

Missouri (3-1): LaDazhia Williams scored 14 points while Aijha Blackwell had 13, Shug Dickson had 11 and Hayley Frank and Haley Troup scored 10 apiece for the Tigers in an 88-49 win over Oral Roberts (2-5).

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/19)

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 117 McNeese 24

Texas Tech 78 TCU 72

Big East Conference 

Villanova 73 Creighton 68

UConn 106 Xavier 59

Providence 76 St. John’s 53

DePaul 72 Georgetown 54

Missouri Valley Conference

South Dakota State 60 Missouri State 52

Evansville 66 Miami (OH) 60

Southeastern Conference

Missouri 88 Oral Roberts 49

Ole Miss 64 George Mason 34

Kentucky 98 Wofford 37

Arkansas 80 Little Rock 70

Alabama 74 Memphis 68

Pacific 73 LSU 64

Summit League 

Western Illinois 79 Bellarmine 57

