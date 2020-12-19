(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled while Creighton lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Creighton (2-5, 1-2): Temi Carda had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for Creighton in a 73-68 loss to Villanova (7-0, 2-0). Tatum Rembao added 10 points and five assists.
Missouri (3-1): LaDazhia Williams scored 14 points while Aijha Blackwell had 13, Shug Dickson had 11 and Hayley Frank and Haley Troup scored 10 apiece for the Tigers in an 88-49 win over Oral Roberts (2-5).
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/19)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 117 McNeese 24
Texas Tech 78 TCU 72
Big East Conference
UConn 106 Xavier 59
Providence 76 St. John’s 53
DePaul 72 Georgetown 54
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota State 60 Missouri State 52
Evansville 66 Miami (OH) 60
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 64 George Mason 34
Kentucky 98 Wofford 37
Arkansas 80 Little Rock 70
Alabama 74 Memphis 68
Pacific 73 LSU 64
Summit League
Western Illinois 79 Bellarmine 57
