(KMAland) -- Iowa State won their Big 12 opener, Iowa edged past Drake and UNI lost to North Dakota State in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (2-1, 1-0): Iowa State opened their Big 12 slate with a 91-68 win over TCU (2-1, 0-1). Ashley Joens poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Kristin Scott had 15 points. Aubrey Joens added 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones.
Iowa (2-0) & Drake (1-2): Caitlin Clark had 30 points, 13 assists and four steals for Iowa in a 103-97 win over Drake. Monika Czinano pitched in 27 points and McKenna Warnock added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Grace Berg scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Drake. Kierra Collier added 25 points and 10 assists, and Maddie Monahan had 23 points.
Northern Iowa (1-2): Northern Iowa dropped an 85-68 decision to North Dakota State. Nicole Kroeger led four players for UNI in double figures with 13 points while Emerson Green had 12 points and Kam Finley and Karli Rucker had 11 apiece.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 91 TCU 68
Texas 84 Louisiana Tech 57
Oklahoma State 68 Southern 34
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 103 Kent State 47
Minnesota 72 Eastern Illinois 68
Valparaiso 62 Illinois 59
Michigan State 82 Detroit Mercy 45
Big East Conference
Milwaukee 64 Marquette 55
Boston College 58 Providence 46
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 66 Wright State 61
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 106 New Orleans 51
Texas A&M 80 Lamar 63
Florida 67 Charleston Southern 52
Alabama 98 South Carolina Upstate 59
Summit League
