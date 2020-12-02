NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa State won their Big 12 opener, Iowa edged past Drake and UNI lost to North Dakota State in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Iowa State (2-1, 1-0): Iowa State opened their Big 12 slate with a 91-68 win over TCU (2-1, 0-1). Ashley Joens poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Kristin Scott had 15 points. Aubrey Joens added 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones.

Iowa (2-0) & Drake (1-2): Caitlin Clark had 30 points, 13 assists and four steals for Iowa in a 103-97 win over Drake. Monika Czinano pitched in 27 points and McKenna Warnock added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Grace Berg scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Drake. Kierra Collier added 25 points and 10 assists, and Maddie Monahan had 23 points.

Northern Iowa (1-2): Northern Iowa dropped an 85-68 decision to North Dakota State. Nicole Kroeger led four players for UNI in double figures with 13 points while Emerson Green had 12 points and Kam Finley and Karli Rucker had 11 apiece.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 91 TCU 68

Texas 84 Louisiana Tech 57

Oklahoma State 68 Southern 34

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 103 Drake 97

Ohio State 103 Kent State 47

Minnesota 72 Eastern Illinois 68

Valparaiso 62 Illinois 59

Michigan State 82 Detroit Mercy 45

Big East Conference 

Milwaukee 64 Marquette 55

Boston College 58 Providence 46

Missouri Valley Conference 

Iowa 103 Drake 97

North Dakota State 85 Northern Iowa 68

Bradley 66 Wright State 61

Valparaiso 62 Illinois 59

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 106 New Orleans 51

Texas A&M 80 Lamar 63

Florida 67 Charleston Southern 52

Alabama 98 South Carolina Upstate 59

Summit League 

North Dakota State 85 Northern Iowa 68

