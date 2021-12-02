(KMAland) -- Northwest opened their MIAA schedule with a win while Omaha, Missouri and UMKC were also winners and ISU and Iowa took their first losses of the season in women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1, 1-0): The Bearcats were winners in their MIAA opener, 75-55, over Northeastern State (2-5, 0-1). Molly Hartnett dropped in 15 points while Peyton Kelderman and Mallory McConkey had 13 points each. Paityn Rau added 11 points of her own.
Iowa State (7-1): Iowa State lost their first game of the season, 69-60, to LSU (6-1). Ashley Joens poured in 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the defeat. Emily Ryan added 13 points and Lexi Donarski had 10. Aubrey Joens grabbed 12 rebounds and scored just two points.
Iowa (4-1): Iowa also lost their first game of the season, 79-64, to Duke (7-0). Caitlin Clark finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Monika Czinano put in 21 points with six boards. Kate Martin added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Omaha (2-4): The Mavericks were 67-56 winners over Tennessee State (3-4). Mariah Murdie had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Kennedi Grant added 13 points and 11 boards and Elena Pilakouta posted 13 points and seven boards of her own in the victory.
Missouri (8-0): Missouri rolled along to a 79-46 win over SIU Edwardsville (3-3). Aijha Blackwell led the way for the Tigers with 16 points and 15 rebounds, Lauren Hansen added 16 points and Sara-Rose Smith scored 10 off the bench.
Kansas City (7-1): Kansas City rolled over Haskell Indian Nations, 95-38. Brooklyn McDavid posted 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Naomie Alnatas stayed red hot with 21 points of her own. Paige Bradford tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Mandy Willems had 12 points.