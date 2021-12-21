(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas were winners while Iowa took an upset loss to IUPUI in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa (6-3): Iowa suffered a 74-73 upset loss to IUPUI (5-2). Monika Czinano had 23 points for the Hawkeyes while Caitlin Clark added 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the defeat.
Creighton (8-3): Creighton took an 81-72 win over Arkansas (10-3). Morgan Maly had 20 points for the Bluejays in the victory while Lauren Jensen added 15 points and six boards. Rachael Saunders had 12 points, and Carly Bachelor and Molly Mogensen finished with 11 points each.
Kansas (9-1): Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Kansas in a 68-55 win over Wichita State (9-3). Zakiyah Franklin pitched in 13 points and seven assists, and Aniya Thomas and Chandler Prater had 10 points each in the win.