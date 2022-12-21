Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.