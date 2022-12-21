(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark reached 2,000 points, Nebraska won in triple overtime over previously-undefeated Kansas and K-State nabbed a win in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa (10-3): Iowa rolled to a 92-54 win over Dartmouth (2-11), as Caitlin Clark scored 20 points on her way to surpassing 2,000 for her career. Clark added 10 rebounds and six assists, and Monika Czinano pitched in 20 points. McKenna Warnock finished with 14 points of her own, and AJ Ediger added 10 points.
Nebraska (10-3) & Kansas (10-1): Nebraska edged past Kansas for an 85-79 triple overtime win. Jaz Shelley had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Huskers while Alexis Markowski added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Haiby (12 points) and Issie Bourne (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Huskers. Zakiyah Franklin had 27 points to lead Kansas, and Taiyanna Jackson pitched in 18 points and 21 rebounds. Holly Kersgieter tallied 12 points and 11 boards, and Ioanna Chatzileonti posted 10 points.
Kansas City (4-9, 0-2): The Kansas City women dropped an 86-54 Summit League meeting with South Dakota State (9-5, 2-0). E’Lease Stafford had 19 points while Sanaa’ St. Andre also scored 19 points with five steals.
Kansas State (11-2): Kansas State made quick work of Morgan State (7-5), 77-46. Gabby Gregory had 20 points and six rebounds, and Rebekah Dallinger added 12 points off the bench for the Wildcats.