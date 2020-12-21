(KMAland) -- Kansas fell to North Dakota State while K-State lost in Big 12 play to Texas on Monday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Kansas (4-2): Kansas blew an early 13-point lead and lost 72-69 to North Dakota State (5-1). Tina Stephens led the Jayhawks with 16 points while Brooklyn Mitchell added 15 points and Julie Brosseau pitched in 13.
Kansas State (5-4, 0-2): Kansas State dropped a 62-52 Big 12 Conference battle with Texas (6-1, 1-0). Christianna Carr had 13 points and six rebounds, and Rachel Ranke added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 62 Kansas State 52
North Dakota State 72 Kansas 69
West Virginia 88 Ohio 79
Texas Tech 79 Southern 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Central Michigan 73 Loyola Chicago 64
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 86 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
Florida 89 North Florida 64
Summit League
Toledo 64 North Dakota 49
South Dakota State 82 Montana State 67
