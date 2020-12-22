(KMAland) -- Iowa State hit 17 3s in a win over Drake, Caitlin Clark posted a triple-double and Creighton narrowly lost an upset bid in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (6-3) & Drake (2-5): Iowa State hit 17 3-pointers in an 85-67 win over Drake. Emily Ryan scored 20 points with 10 assists to lead the Cyclones while Ashley Joens added 17 points. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (14 points), Aubrey Joens (13 points) and Kristin Scott (13 points) also scored in double figures. Kierra Collier topped Drake with 14 points, Grace Berg had 13 and Maggie Bair scored 12 with 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Iowa (5-1): Caitlin Clark posted a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Iowa in a 92-65 win over Western Illinois (1-7). Monika Czinano had a game-high 19 points for the Hawkeyes while Megan Meyer (13 points), Logan Cook (12 points, 9 rebounds), Sharon Goodman (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Gabbie Marshall (11 points, 6 steals) all scored in double digits.
Creighton (2-6, 1-3): No. 18 DePaul (5-2, 2-0) used a big fourth period to take a 90-81 win over Creighton. Emma Ronsiek scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bluejays in the defeat. Morgan Maly added 13 points, and Temi Carda and Payton Brotzki scored 10 apiece.
