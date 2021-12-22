(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to 12-0, Missouri earned Braggin’ Rights and Omaha and UMKC lost Summit League games in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Nebraska (12-0): Nebraska maintained their unbeaten record with a 72-61 win over Wyoming (4-5). Annika Stewart had 21 points off the bench while Issie Bourne added 13 points and Jaz Shelley had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Huskers.
Omaha (5-6, 1-1): Omaha was outscored 28-9 in the fourth quarter of a 77-70 loss to Western Illinois (11-2, 2-0). Elena Pilakouta led the Mavericks with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Katie Keitges finished with 16 points and Alexis Pratt posted 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Missouri (11-2): Missouri took Braggin’ Rights from Illinois (5-7), 84-65. The Tigers had five players in double figures, led by an 18-point, 15-rebound performance from Aijha Blackwell. Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen finished with 14 points each, LaDazhia Williams had 13 and Haley Troup had 10.
Kansas City (10-3, 0-2): Kansas City lost their second straight Summit League game to South Dakota (9-4, 2-0), 67-57. Brooklyn McDavid had a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Naomie Alnatas added 19 points with four rebounds and four assists.