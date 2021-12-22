NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to 12-0, Missouri earned Braggin’ Rights and Omaha and UMKC lost Summit League games in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. 

Nebraska (12-0): Nebraska maintained their unbeaten record with a 72-61 win over Wyoming (4-5). Annika Stewart had 21 points off the bench while Issie Bourne added 13 points and Jaz Shelley had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Huskers.

Omaha (5-6, 1-1): Omaha was outscored 28-9 in the fourth quarter of a 77-70 loss to Western Illinois (11-2, 2-0). Elena Pilakouta led the Mavericks with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Katie Keitges finished with 16 points and Alexis Pratt posted 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. 

Missouri (11-2): Missouri took Braggin’ Rights from Illinois (5-7), 84-65. The Tigers had five players in double figures, led by an 18-point, 15-rebound performance from Aijha Blackwell. Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen finished with 14 points each, LaDazhia Williams had 13 and Haley Troup had 10.

Kansas City (10-3, 0-2): Kansas City lost their second straight Summit League game to South Dakota (9-4, 2-0), 67-57. Brooklyn McDavid had a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Naomie Alnatas added 19 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.