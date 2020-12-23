(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Northern Iowa both lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (3-3, 1-2): Nebraska fell 83-72 to Purdue (5-2, 2-1) in Big Ten Conference play. Isabelle Bourne had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Ashley Scoggin and Sam Haiby had 16 points each. Kate Cain pitched in 12 points of her own.
Northern Iowa (3-4): Northern Iowa dropped a 74-63 decision to South Dakota State (7-2). The Panthers were led by 12 points from Kam Finley while Maya McDermott added nine points of her own in the loss.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/23)
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 83 Nebraska 72
Indiana 75 Minnesota 54
Rutgers 84 Manhattan 41
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota State 74 Northern Iowa 63
Summit League
