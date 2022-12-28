(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both lost in regional women’s college basketball action Wednesday night.
Nebraska (10-4, 2-1): Nebraska couldn’t overcome a 19-5 first-quarter hole in a 76-59 loss to Michigan (12-1, 2-0) in a pivotal Big Ten battle. Jaz Shelley had 21 points and five boards in the loss while Callin Hake came off the bench for 11 points. Isabelle Bourne added six points and eight rebounds in the loss while Alexis Markowski contributed five points and eight boards.
Creighton (8-4, 2-2): No. 21 Creighton was no match for No. 8 UConn (10-2, 3-0) in a 72-47 loss. Emma Ronsiek paced Creighton with 12 points while Lauren Jensen added 11 points. Carly Bachelor posted eight points.