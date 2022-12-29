(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri won conference games on Thursday night.
Check out the full regional women's college basketball rundown below.
Iowa (11-3, 3-0): Iowa was an 83-68 winner over Purdue (10-3, 1-2). Caitlin Clark had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists while McKenna Warnock had 19 points and nine rebounds. Monika Czinano had 12 points and five rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke dropped a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Omaha (5-7, 0-1): Oral Roberts (4-10, 1-2) held off Omaha for a 75-63 win. Polina Nikulochkina had 19 points to lead the Mavericks while Weeping Water alum Grace Cave scored 18 points and handed out five assists. Elena Pilakouta had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Missouri (12-2, 1-0): The Tigers were a 74-71 winner over Kentucky (8-5, 0-1). Hayley Frank had 20 points while Lauren Hansen dropped 18 points and six rebounds. Ashton Judd came off the bench for 12 points.
Kansas City (4-10, 0-3): Denver (5-7, 1-0) was a 73-60 winner. The Roos had three players end with 12 points: E'Lease Stafford, Sanaa; St. Andre and RaVon Nero. Jocely Ewell added eight points and seven rebounds in the loss.