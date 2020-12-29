(KMAland) -- Kansas took down New Mexico State in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas (5-2): Hannah Kersgieter led five players in double figures for Kansas in a 78-59 win over New Mexico State (2-5). Aniya Thomas added 13 points, Ioanna Chatzileonti pitched in 11 points and eight boards and Zakiyah Franklin and Julie Brosseau had 10 points each for the Jayhawks. Tina Stephens also finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for KU.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/29)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 78 New Mexico State 59
Texas 77 Lamar 49
Texas Tech 100 Incarnate Word 47
Oklahoma 107 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
Big East Conference
UConn 75 DePaul 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 72 Bellarmine 62