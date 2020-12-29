Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas took down New Mexico State in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Kansas (5-2): Hannah Kersgieter led five players in double figures for Kansas in a 78-59 win over New Mexico State (2-5). Aniya Thomas added 13 points, Ioanna Chatzileonti pitched in 11 points and eight boards and Zakiyah Franklin and Julie Brosseau had 10 points each for the Jayhawks. Tina Stephens also finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for KU.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/29)

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 78 New Mexico State 59

Texas 77 Lamar 49

Texas Tech 100 Incarnate Word 47

Oklahoma 107 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64

Big East Conference 

UConn 75 DePaul 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 72 Bellarmine 62

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.