(KMAland) -- Creighton and Drake were winners while Kansas State lost to top-ranked South Carolina on Friday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Creighton (4-2, 1-0): Creighton rolled to a 64-38 win over Georgetown (3-4, 0-1) in they Big East Conference opener. Morgan Maly had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Emma Ronsiek posted 11 points and six rebounds. Carly Bachelor pitched in 10 points and six rebounds.
Drake (5-2): Maggie Bair had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Drake rolled to a 104-82 win over Longwood (3-4). Megan Meyer had 19 points and six rebounds, Grace Berg pitched in 16 points and Katie Dinnebier and Anna Miller each had 10 points.
Kansas State (7-2): Kansas State lost a 65-44 meeting with South Carolina (9-0). Ayoka Lee had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks, and Brylee Glenn posted 10 points and three steals in the loss.