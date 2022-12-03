(KMAland) -- Missouri recorded a win, and Creston’s Kelsey Fields recorded a double-double in a Northwest Missouri State loss on Saturday.
Northern Iowa (4-3): The Panthers fell to South Dakota State (5-4), 80-69. Emerson Green had 17 points to lead the Panthers while Grace Boffeli had 15 points and four rebounds, and Maya McDermott had 14 points.
Kansas City (3-5, 1-3): Kansas City suffered a 61-50 loss to Grand Canyon (6-1, 5-1). E’Lease Stafford had 20 points and five rebounds while Tamia Ugass did a little bit of everything with 12 points and six rebounds.
Missouri (8-1): The Tigers got 23 points from Lauren Hansen in a 71-66 win over UMass (8-2). Hayley Frank scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds while Haley Troup scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Sarah Linthacum had a stout performance with seven points and 13 rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (4-3, 0-2): Pittsburg State was a 71-66 winner over Northwest Missouri State. Evelyn Vazquez led the Bearcats with 15 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Peyton Kelderman scored 14 points, and Molly Hartnett added 13.