(KMAland) -- Kansas and Kansas State both lost SEC/Big 12 Challenge games on Thursday in regional women’s college basketball action.

Kansas State (1-1): Kansas State lost a 60-49 battle with No. 11 Kentucky (3-0) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Christianna Carr had a team-high 15 points for Kentucky, and Rachel Ranke added 12 points off the bench.

Kansas (2-1): Kansas lost 70-53 to Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Hannah Kersgieter had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks while Aniya Thomas had 14 points.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/3) 

SEC/Big 12 Challenge 

Kentucky 60 Kansas State 49

Ole Miss 70 Kansas 53

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 80 North Alabama 51

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 71 Samford 26

Maryland 112 Towson 78

Michigan 76 Notre Dame 66

Penn State 70 Rhode Island 69

Southeastern Conference 

NC State 54 South Carolina 46

Arkansas 103 UL Monroe 50

Georgia 66 East Carolina 45

