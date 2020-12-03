(KMAland) -- Kansas and Kansas State both lost SEC/Big 12 Challenge games on Thursday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Kansas State (1-1): Kansas State lost a 60-49 battle with No. 11 Kentucky (3-0) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Christianna Carr had a team-high 15 points for Kentucky, and Rachel Ranke added 12 points off the bench.
Kansas (2-1): Kansas lost 70-53 to Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Hannah Kersgieter had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks while Aniya Thomas had 14 points.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/3)
SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Kentucky 60 Kansas State 49
Ole Miss 70 Kansas 53
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 80 North Alabama 51
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 71 Samford 26
Maryland 112 Towson 78
Michigan 76 Notre Dame 66
Penn State 70 Rhode Island 69
Southeastern Conference
NC State 54 South Carolina 46
Arkansas 103 UL Monroe 50
Georgia 66 East Carolina 45