(KMAland) -- Missouri pulled off a stunning win while Nebraska suffered their first loss in Thursday's regional women's college basketball action.
Nebraska (12-1, 1-1): Michigan State handed Nebraska their first loss of the season, downing the Huskers 72-69. Sam Haiby paced the Huskers with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists while Ashley Scoggin posted 12 points and Kendall Moriarty had 11.
Drake (8-4, 0-1): Indiana State held off Drake for a 78-70 win. Grace Berg paced Drake with 16 points while also corralling five boards. Maggie Bair added 11 points and six boards, and Anna Miller had nine points.
Missouri (12-2, 1-0): The Tigers knocked off No. 1 South Carolina in thrilling fashion, downing the Gamecocks 70-69. Four Mizzou players cracked double figures, led by 21 apiece from Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank. Hansen's game-winning layup in the waning seconds of overtime proved to be the difference maker. LaDazhia Williams had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Mama Dembele contributed 11 points.