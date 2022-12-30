(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa won and Drake lost in Friday’s regional women’s college basketball action.
Northern Iowa (6-4, 1-0): The Panthers used a 34-9 third quarter to pull away from Bradley in an 84-64 win. Grace Boffeli had 17 points and seven rebounds while Maya McDermott totaled 15 points and handed out six assists. Cailyn Morgan came off the bench for 10 points, and Cynthia Wolf had nine points.
Drake (5-4, 0-1): Illinois State (7-4, 1-0) was an 87-76 victor. Anna Miller (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Maggie Bair (13 points, 12 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Bulldogs while Grace Berg had 17 points and Katie Dinnebier contributed 11.