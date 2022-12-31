(KMAland) -- Kelsey Fields recorded a double-double in a Northwest Missouri State win, Iowa State rolled past Texas, Omaha edged Kansas City and more in Saturday’s regional women’s college basketball rundown.
Iowa State (9-2, 1-0): The Cyclones beat Texas Tech (12-2, 0-1), 81-58. The Cyclones had four in double digits: Ashley Joens (22 points, seven rebounds), Lexi Donarski (21 points), Emily Ryan (15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) and Stephanie Soares (14 points, 16 rebounds).
Creighton (9-4, 3-2): Creighton won a 92-82 battle with DePaul (10-5, 3-1). Emma Ronsiek had 22 points for Creighton while Lauren Jensen dropped 21 and Morgan Maly added 20 points and eight rebounds. Molly Mogensen and Rachael Saunders had 12 and 10, respectively.
Omaha (6-7, 1-1) & Kansas City (4-11, 0-4): Omaha won 75-64. Aaliyah Stanley exploded for 34 points while Elena Pilakouta and Katie Keitges had 10 points apiece. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had nine points and eight rebounds in the win. E’Lease Stafford dropped 19 points while Manna Mensah posted 13 points and Machia Mullens had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas (11-1, 1-0): Kansas beat Oklahoma State, 80-65. Holly Kersgieter dropped 23 points. Taiyanna Jackson dropped 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds while Wyvette Mayberry and Ionna Chatzileonti had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Kansas State (11-3, 0-1): Texas rolled past Kansas State in an 87-41 blowout. Jaelynn Glenn had 10 points to lead Kansas State while her twin sister Brylee dropped eight. Maryville alum Serena Sundell added five points.
Northwest Missouri State (6-6, 1-5): The Bearcats notched a 67-55 win over Northeastern State (4-6, 1-5). Molly Hartnett had 24 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Evelyn Vazquez also cracked double figures with 11 points, and Ella Moody added nine.