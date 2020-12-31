(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska were winners while Missouri fell in women's regional college basketball on Thursday.
Iowa (6-1): Caitlin Clark dropped in 28 points for Iowa in a 90-84 win over Rutgers (5-2). McKenna Warnock added 18 points and nine rebounds while Monika Czinano picked up 17 points, Kate Martin had 12 and Gabbie Marshall finished with 10.
Nebraska (4-3, 2-2): Sam Haiby scored on a putback at the horn in a 65-63 win over No. 15 Northwestern (4-1, 2-1). Haiby had 19 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists while Isabelle Bourne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Ashley Scoggin scored 11 points of her own.
Missouri (4-2, 0-1): Missouri dropped an SEC battle with Alabama (8-0, 1-0), 74-59. Aijhwa Blackwell had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers while LaDazhia Williams pitched in 12 points and Hayley Frank had 11 points.
vWOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/31)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 65 Northwestern 63
Iowa 90 Rutgers 84
Maryland 96 Penn State 82
Michigan 92 Wisconsin 49
Indiana 79 Illinois 56
Big East Conference
Georgetown 56 Butler 45
Xavier 64 Providence 50
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 74 Missouri 59
South Carolina 75 Florida 59
Kentucky 75 Arkansas 64
Mississippi State 69 Georgia 62