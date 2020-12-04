(KMAland) -- Nebraska opened the season with a dominant win over Oral Roberts in women's regional college basketball action.
Nebraska (1-0): Nebraska rolled to a 90-61 win over Oral Roberts (0-3) in their opener. Trinity Brady had 15 points to lead six players in double figures, including 14 each from Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne and Sam Haiby, 12 from Annika Stewart and 10 from Makenzie Helms.
REGIONAL COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/4)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 90 Oral Roberts 61
Big East Conference
Louisville 116 DePaul 75
Villanova 90 Temple 72
Marquette 89 Providence 40
Southeastern Conference
UCF 58 LSU 48
Summit League
