(KMAland) -- Nebraska opened the season with a dominant win over Oral Roberts in women's regional college basketball action.

Nebraska (1-0): Nebraska rolled to a 90-61 win over Oral Roberts (0-3) in their opener. Trinity Brady had 15 points to lead six players in double figures, including 14 each from Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne and Sam Haiby, 12 from Annika Stewart and 10 from Makenzie Helms.

REGIONAL COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/4) 

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 90 Oral Roberts 61

Big East Conference 

Louisville 116 DePaul 75

Villanova 90 Temple 72

Marquette 89 Providence 40

Southeastern Conference 

UCF 58 LSU 48

Summit League 

