(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Northern Iowa were winners while Missouri lost a tight one in women’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-1, 2-0): Molly Hartnett had 15 points, Evelyn Vazquez added 12 and Mallory McConkey pitched in 10 with six rebounds to lift Northwest Missouri State in a 67-59 win over Rogers State (4-4, 0-2).
Northern Iowa (5-2): Northern Iowa edged past South Dakota State (3-5) for a 59-50 win. Kam Finley scored 13 points while Karli Rucker had 12, Emerson Green put in 11 and Cynthia Wolf added 10.
Missouri (8-1): Missouri lost a tough 70-68 matchup with No. 5 Baylor (8-1). Aijha Blackwell led the way for the Tigers with 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Haley Troup chipped in 16 points and six assists. Lauren Hansen had 10 points.