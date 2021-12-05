(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark posted a triple-double in an Iowa win while ISU, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas were also winners in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (8-1): The Cyclones rolled to a 94-56 win over Longwood (3-5). Aubrey Joens had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Ashley Joens pitched in 16 points and 12 rebounds for ISU. Beatriz Jordao had 14 points and four blocks, and Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski posted 13 points each.
Iowa (5-1, 1-0): The Hawkeyes rolled to an 88-61 win over Michigan State (6-4, 0-1) in their Big Ten opener. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock finished with 21 points. Monika Czinano tallied 19 points and seven rebounds of her own.
Creighton (5-2, 2-0): Creighton nabbed a Big East Conference win over Villanova (3-5, 0-2), 72-58. Lauren Jensen had 23 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Bluejays while Emma Ronsiek posted 12 points. Morgan Maly finished with 11 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Carly Bachelor posted 10 points.
Omaha (3-4): Omaha rolled to an 87-57 win over College of St. Mary. Sam Mitchell had 23 points to lead the Mavericks while Mariah Murdie had 18 points and nine rebounds. Kennedi Grant finished with 17 points and Lauren Frost posted 11.
Kansas (7-1): Kansas won a 74-67 meeting with Vanderbilt (5-5) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and four assists, and Taiyanna Jackson and Aniya Thomas finished with 15 points each.