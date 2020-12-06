(KMAland) -- Iowa won their Big Ten opener, and K-State was a non-conference winner on Saturday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Iowa (3-0, 1-0): Iowa won their Big Ten opener, 85-78, over Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1). Caitlin Clark had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano added 18 points and nine boards, Gabbie Marshall scored 15 and McKenna Warnock pitched in 12.
Kansas State (2-1): Taylor Latuerbach had nine points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Kansas State in a 47-33 win over Central Arkansas (1-3).
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/5)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 47 Central Arkansas 33
Alabama 76 Oklahoma State 72
Rice 81 Texas Tech 62
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 85 Wisconsin 78
Big East Conference
Providence 73 Butler 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 84 Murray State 80
Evansville 70 Fort Wayne 60
Southeastern Conference
South Florida 67 Mississippi State 63
Florida 81 Cincinnati 58
Houston 71 Auburn 61
Little Rock 82 Vanderbilt 74
Summit League
North Dakota State 59 Green Bay 51
Northern Illinois 79 Western Illinois 67
Wyoming 79 Denver 67