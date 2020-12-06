Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa won their Big Ten opener, and K-State was a non-conference winner on Saturday in regional women’s college basketball action.

Iowa (3-0, 1-0): Iowa won their Big Ten opener, 85-78, over Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1). Caitlin Clark had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano added 18 points and nine boards, Gabbie Marshall scored 15 and McKenna Warnock pitched in 12.

Kansas State (2-1): Taylor Latuerbach had nine points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Kansas State in a 47-33 win over Central Arkansas (1-3).

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/5) 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 47 Central Arkansas 33

Alabama 76 Oklahoma State 72

Rice 81 Texas Tech 62

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 85 Wisconsin 78

Big East Conference 

Providence 73 Butler 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 84 Murray State 80

Evansville 70 Fort Wayne 60

Southeastern Conference 

South Florida 67 Mississippi State 63

Florida 81 Cincinnati 58

Houston 71 Auburn 61

Little Rock 82 Vanderbilt 74

Summit League 

North Dakota State 59 Green Bay 51

Northern Illinois 79 Western Illinois 67

Wyoming 79 Denver 67

