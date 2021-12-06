(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat Minnesota to open Big Ten play while Northern Iowa rolled over Graceland in women’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Nebraska (9-0, 1-0): Nebraska held off Minnesota (6-5, 0-1) for a 70-67 win to open Big Ten Conference play. Jaz Shelley and Becca Cravens had 15 points each, Sam Haiby added 13 and Isabelle Bourne pitched in 10 for the Huskers in the victory.
Northern Iowa (6-2): Northern Iowa rolled to a 110-34 victory over Graceland. Kayba Laube and Maya McDermott scored 15 each, and Karli Rucker had 12 for the Panthers in the win. Bre Gunnels, Nicole Kroeger and Grace Bofeli all added 10 points apiece.