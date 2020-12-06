(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Drake, UNI and Kansas were winners while ISU and Omaha both lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (2-2): Iowa State lost to No. 1 South Carolina (4-1) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Ashley Joens had another big game for the Cyclones with 32 points and five rebounds while Lexi Donarski added 13.
Nebraska (2-0): Ashley Scoggin hit four 3s and scored 16 points to lead Nebraska in a 64-51 win over Idaho State (1-1). Annika Stewart added 15 points for the Huskers in the victory.
Creighton (1-3, 1-0): Creighton picked up their first win in their Big East opener, 88-41, over Butler. Morgan Maly came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points to lead the win. Rachael Saunders had 12 points, and Temi Carda, Tatum Rembao and Molly Mogensen all scored 10 each for the Jays.
Omaha (1-2): Omaha lost a tight 53-50 battle with Illinois (2-1). Claire Killian had 13 points and seven boards for the Mavericks in the loss. Josie Filer and Ella Ogier pitched in 10 points apiece.
Drake (2-2): Kierra Collier poured in 24 points to lead Drake to a 99-66 romp of Minnesota (1-1). Monica Burich had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, Grace Berg and Maddie Monahan scored 12 points each and Allie Wooldridge added 10 for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (2-2): Megan Maahs’ layup with three seconds left lifted Northern Iowa to a 93-91 double overtime win over Wichita State (3-1). Bre Gunnels had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Maahs chipped in 17 and Maya McDermott scored 15 for the Panthers. Nicole Kroeger and Karli Rucker added 13 and 12, respectively.
Kansas (3-1): Kansas scored 39 points in the second quarter of a 100-59 win over Oral Roberts (0-4). Julie Brosseau came off the bench to score a team-high 25 points for the Jayhawks while Ioanna Chatzileonti pitched in 11 points and 14 rebounds. Tina Stephens (14 points), Aniya Thomas (13), Mia Vuksic (13) and Hannah Kersgieter (12) also scored in double figures for KU.
Kansas State (2-1): Kansas State’s schedule meeting with UT Arlington was canceled.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri was scheduled to play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against TCU, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
SEC/Big 12 Challenge
South Carolina 83 Iowa State 65
Texas A&M 66 Texas 61
Arkansas 83 Baylor 78
Georgia 93 Oklahoma 80
West Virginia 79 Tennessee 73 — OT
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 100 Oral Roberts 59
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 64 Idaho State 51
Kentucky 72 Indiana 68
Ohio State 96 Northern Kentucky 63
Syracuse 82 Penn State 72
Michigan 82 Wright State 59
Valparaiso 52 Purdue 47
Illinois 53 Omaha 50
Drake 99 Minnesota 66
Big East Conference
Creighton 88 Butler 41
Villanova 74 St. John’s 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 93 Wichita State 91 — 2 OT
Illinois State 98 St. Xavier 53
Saint Louis 69 Bradley 54
Southeastern Conference
Summit League
South Dakota State 75 Gonzaga 72
North Dakota State 82 Green Bay 66
South Dakota 89 Lipscomb 52
Eastern Illinois 84 Western Illinois 74
Montana State 84 North Dakota 72