(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Drake were both winners in regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Northern Iowa (5-3): Northern Iowa grabbed a 79-70 win over North Dakota State (6-3). Grace Boffeli had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Kam Finley added 12 for the Panthers in the win.
Drake (5-2): Drake had four in double figures in an 83-54 win over South Dakota (4-5). Megan Meyer had 16 points, Maggie Bair pitched in 14 and Grace Berg added 12. Katie Dinnebier also scored in double figures with 11 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists.