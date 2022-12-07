(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Nebraska (7-3, 2-0): Nebraska dominated Wisconsin (3-8, 0-2) on their way to an 82-54 win. Jaz Shelley stayed hot with seven 3-pointers and 31 points with five boards and four assists. Allison Weidner added 13 points and seven assists, and Annika Stewart pitched in 10 points with six rebounds. Alexis Markowski also had a strong showing with six points and 12 rebounds.
Kansas State (9-1) & Kansas City (3-6): Kansas State rolled to a 72-45 win over Kansas City. Emilee Ebert had 14 points, Gabby Gregory added 12 and Brylee Glenn pitched in 11 with five assists and four steals for the Wildcats. Eliza Maupin added 10 points of her own for KSU. UMKC’s Jocelyn Ewell (14 points) and E’Lease Stafford (13 points) both scored in double figures in the loss.