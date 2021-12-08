(KMAland) -- Iowa State took down Iowa, K-State routed Omaha and Kansas City was a victor in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (9-1) & Iowa (5-2): Iowa State took down Iowa, 77-70, behind 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski added 16 points, and Aubrey Joens pitched in 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caitlin Clark had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Monika Czinano tallied 13 points and five assists and McKenna Warnock had 11 points and eight boards for Iowa.
Kansas State (8-2) & Omaha (3-5): Kansas State rolled to an 87-56 win over Omaha. Ayoka Lee had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn pitched in 16 points for the Wildcats. Maryville alum Serena Sundell had 12 points, and Laura Macke came off the bench to score 10. Omaha’s Elena Pilakouta finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Sam Mitchell had 15 points.
Kansas City (8-1): Brooklyn McDavid had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Kansas City rolled to a 93-44 win over Baker. Naomie Alnatas added 15 points, and Paige Bradford finished with 11 points and seven assists.