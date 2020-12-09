NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Kansas State lost to Idaho State in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.

Kansas State (2-2): Idaho State (2-1) used a 29-8 third period to take a 65-50 win over Kansas State. Christianna Carr led the Wildcats with 24 points and five rebounds, and Taylor Lauterbach pitched in four points with 16 rebounds.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/8) 

Big 12 Conference 

Idaho State 65 Kansas State 50

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 107 Saint Peter’s 60

Missouri Valley Conference 

Miami (Ohio) 67 Valparaiso 49

Southeastern Conference 

Ole Miss 104 Alcorn State 48

Vanderbilt 81 East Tennessee State 61

Summit League 

Denver 85 Colorado 84

