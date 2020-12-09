(KMAland) -- Kansas State lost to Idaho State in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas State (2-2): Idaho State (2-1) used a 29-8 third period to take a 65-50 win over Kansas State. Christianna Carr led the Wildcats with 24 points and five rebounds, and Taylor Lauterbach pitched in four points with 16 rebounds.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/8)
Big 12 Conference
Idaho State 65 Kansas State 50
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 107 Saint Peter’s 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Miami (Ohio) 67 Valparaiso 49
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 104 Alcorn State 48
Vanderbilt 81 East Tennessee State 61
Summit League
Denver 85 Colorado 84