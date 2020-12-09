Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark lifted Iowa over Iowa State while UMKC was also a winner on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action.

Iowa (4-0) & Iowa State (2-3): Caitlin Clark hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to lift Iowa in an 82-80 win over Iowa State. Clark finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Monika Czinano added 16 points. McKenna Warnock pitched in 14 for the Hawkeyes. Ashley Joens topped Iowa State with 35 points and 13 rebounds, and Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott had 12 points apiece for the Cyclones.

UMKC (1-1): Naomie Alnatas had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals for UMKC in an 80-60 win over William Jewell. Paige Bradford added 14 points and 12 rebounds, Taylor Larson had 11 points and Jonaie Johnson finished with 10 points, nine assists and eight boards.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/9) 

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa 82 Iowa State 80

Texas 73 Idaho 48

TCU 79 Lamar 53

Texas Tech 87 Angelo State 42

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 93 Butler 54

Purdue 82 Buffalo 70

Michigan State Minnesota

Big East Conference 

Villanova 78 La Salle 52

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 79 Marshall 45

Arkansas 79 SMU 47

Florida 70 UNC Asheville 48

Georgia 68 Jacksonville State 47

Summit League 

UMKC 80 William Jewell 60

