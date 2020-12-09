(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark lifted Iowa over Iowa State while UMKC was also a winner on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Iowa (4-0) & Iowa State (2-3): Caitlin Clark hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to lift Iowa in an 82-80 win over Iowa State. Clark finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Monika Czinano added 16 points. McKenna Warnock pitched in 14 for the Hawkeyes. Ashley Joens topped Iowa State with 35 points and 13 rebounds, and Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott had 12 points apiece for the Cyclones.
UMKC (1-1): Naomie Alnatas had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals for UMKC in an 80-60 win over William Jewell. Paige Bradford added 14 points and 12 rebounds, Taylor Larson had 11 points and Jonaie Johnson finished with 10 points, nine assists and eight boards.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/9)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa 82 Iowa State 80
Texas 73 Idaho 48
TCU 79 Lamar 53
Texas Tech 87 Angelo State 42
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 82 Iowa State 80
Michigan 93 Butler 54
Purdue 82 Buffalo 70
Michigan State Minnesota
Big East Conference
Michigan 93 Butler 54
Villanova 78 La Salle 52
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 79 Marshall 45
Arkansas 79 SMU 47
Florida 70 UNC Asheville 48
Georgia 68 Jacksonville State 47
Summit League
UMKC 80 William Jewell 60