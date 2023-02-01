(KMAland) -- Kansas State and UNI both grabbed tight wins over Iowa State and Drake, Creighton was a winner and Kansas fell in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Kansas State (14-9, 3-7) & Iowa State (15-5, 7-3): Gabby Gregory had 27 points to lead Kansas State in a 78-77 win over No. 12 Iowa State. Jaelynn Glenn pitched in 15 points and Maryville alum Serena Sundell added 14 points, five boards and five assists. Lexi Donarski topped Iowa State with 18 points, Ashley Joens pitched in 17 points and Nyamer Diew came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 14 rebounds. Denae Fritz pitched in 12 points and seven boards.
Northern Iowa (14-9, 9-2) & Drake (12-7, 7-4): Maya McDermott’s floater in the final seconds lifted UNI to a 49-47 win over Drake. McDermott finished with 12 points, and Emerson Green pitched in 11 points for the Panthers. Anna Miller had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Maggie Bair totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds for Drake.
Creighton (15-6, 9-4): Creighton took an 83-74 win over DePaul (11-11, 4-7). Morgan Maly had 21 points and six rebounds, Lauren Jensen pitched in 19 points, five boards and five assists and Emma Ronsiek finished with 16 points and five assists.
Kansas (14-6, 4-5): Kansas dropped a tight 77-73 Big 12 meeting with Baylor (15-6, 6-3). Holly Kersgieter had 20 points with seven rebounds and four steals while Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin scored 13 points apiece. Taiyanna Jackson totaled 12 points and eight rebounds with three steals and three blocks.