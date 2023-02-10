NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa both were winners in Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday in regional women’s college basketball. 

Drake (14-7, 9-4): Sarah Beth Gueldner scored 15 points while Katie Dinnebier added 13 and Grace Berg and Taylor McAulay tallied 11 each for Drake in a 71-54 win over Valparaiso (4-18, 2-11). 

Northern Iowa (16-6, 11-2): Northern Iowa took a 55-47 win over UIC (13-11, 5-8). Grace Boffeli had 20 points and nine rebounds while Maya McDermott posted 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Panthers.

