(KMAland) -- Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State all lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Creighton (4-8, 3-5): Creighton fell, 60-48, to Providence (6-8, 4-5) in Big East Conference action. Temi Carda was the only player in double figures for the Jays with 15 points and four assists. 

Kansas (7-10, 3-8): Holly Kersgieter had a big game for Kansas, scoring 25 points with six rebounds and four steals, but it came in a 69-61 loss to No. 19 West Virginia (16-2, 10-2). 

Kansas State (5-12, 0-10): Kansas State struggled to a 78-67 loss to TCU (8-9, 3-9) in Big 12 play. Ayoka Lee had 26 points to lead the Wildcats in the defeat.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/10) 

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 69 Kansas 61

TCU 78 Kansas State 67

Baylor 82 Texas Tech 50

Texas 64 Oklahoma State 53

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 75 Ohio State 70

Indiana 90 Penn State 65

Minnesota 83 Illinois 73

Big East Conference  

Providence 60 Creighton 48

UConn 70 Seton Hall 49

DePaul 81 St. John’s 73

Marquette 77 Butler 48

