(KMAland) -- Northwest, Nebraska, Omaha and Missouri all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-8, 10-7): Northwest lost a tight battle with Pittsburg State (14-9, 9-8), 66-62. Molly Hartnett was the only player for the Bearcats in double figures with 13 points while Jayna Green and Mallory McConkey had nine points each. Creston alum Kelsey Fields added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Nebraska (17-6, 6-6): Nebraska dropped an 80-70 Big Ten meeting with No. 21 Ohio State (18-4, 10-3). Alexis Markowski had 23 points and 15 rebounds while Jaz Shelley added 14 points and five assists for the Huskers. Issie Bourne also pitched in 12 points and six rebounds.
Omaha (6-17, 2-12): Omaha fell to South Dakota (19-5, 12-1) by a 61-35 final. The Mavericks were led by Mariah Murdie’s eight points and five rebounds in the loss.
Missouri (16-8, 5-60): Missouri dropped a 76-62 Southeastern Conference meeting with Tennessee (20-4, 9-2). Lauren Hansen hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Aijha Blackwell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.